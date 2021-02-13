New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): In the coordination committee meeting held on Saturday afternoon, by the competent authority of the Supreme Court with the Election Commission of Supreme Court Advocates on Records Association (SCAORA) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), discussions were held with regard to the resumption of physical courts in a hybrid manner.

"It was clarified that a hybrid manner would mean that the option to appear in the physical courts either physically or virtually will be at the option of the party (Advocate on Record/Advocate/Party in Person)," the SCAORA said.

"In other words, a matter will be heard in physical court, wherein one party can appear physically and the other party can appear virtually," the SCAORA, said.

"All the courts will resume physically in the said hybrid manner, very soon, the SCAORA said and added that the requisite Standard Operating Procedures and other details will follow shortly," the SCAORA said. (ANI)

