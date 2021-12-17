New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the election process for the seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body polls in Madhya Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the state election commission to re-notify the seats for the general category. It also pointed out that a similar OBC quota in Maharashtra local elections was stayed recently.

"We direct the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to stay the election process in respect of OBCs seats only, in all the local bodies and to re-notify those seats for General Category. Further, election for General Category seats shall proceed along with other election already notified and is underway but results of all the seats (including re-notified General seats) will be declared together on the same day. In other words, the dispensation directed in respect of Maharashtra Cases would apply proprio vigore to the state of Madhya Pradesh as well, in respect of all the local bodies making no distinction between urban and rural local bodies," the bench stated in its order.

The Court passed the order while hearing an application seeking stay on the December 4, 2021 election notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission in respect of OBC seats in local bodies.

On December 15, the apex court had ordered Maharashtra State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification to treat 27 per cent seats reserved for OBC as a general category for local body polls and commence the election process.

It had asked State Election Commission to renotify the 27 per cent OBC constituencies as general seats and resume the election process along with the remaining 73 per cent. (ANI)

