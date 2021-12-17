Baran, December 17: A 36-year-old trader was allegedly murdered in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hanuman Mishra. He was a utensil and cloth merchant of Harnawada Shahji village of the district. His body was found outside a temple near his house. The trader was reportedly hot with a blunt weapon on his head in the early hours of Thursday. Gujarat Businessman Murdered in Mumbai, Two Men From Uttar Pradesh Arrested.

As per a report published in The Times of India, Mishra’s blood-stained body was recovered on Thursday early morning from a platform outside the Balaji temple in Balaji ka Bagh. The motive behind the murder is still not known. The police were then informed. The body was sent for postmortem.

After an autopsy, the body was then handed over to the family. According to the report, Mishra died due to a deep injury in the skull. He was reportedly hit by a blunt weapon. The hair of the unidentified assailant was also recovered from the body of the deceased. The hair was sent for DNA examination. Gurugram: Businessman Abducted And Beaten To Death Over Business Enmity; Case Registered.

The deceased dealt in utensils and clothes. He was also a proprietor of the shops in the village. The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified assailant. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).