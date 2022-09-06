Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would begin the arguments on September 13 in the matter relating to the Constitutional validity of reservations of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in higher education and issues of public employment on the basis of financial conditions.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has also listed the matter for September 8 for directions to ensure that hearing in the matter is conducted smoothly.

During the hearing, the court sought to know how many times will be taken by all parties.

One of the advocates said that the total time requested from the petitioner sides is 17.5 hours. Attorney General said that it will take about 3 hours approximately.

The court said that if the questions arose during the hearing then it may give some time extra to either side, so effectively 5 working days. Three working days in the first week and two in the second week, the court remarked.

The court also requested the counsel not to repeat submissions.

The constitutional validity of the 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 which enabled the State to make reservations in higher education and matters of public employment on the basis of economic criteria alone will be the first matter to be examined by a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit had said earlier that the Janhit Abhiyan case will be the lead matter now.

Janhit Abhiyan's matter is relating to the challenging of the constitutional validity of the 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 which enabled the State to make reservations in higher education and matters of public employment on the basis of economic criteria alone.

Moreover, the Janhit matter will be heard together with a case filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court's decision of quashing its decision of granting reservations in education and public service for the entire Muslim population of the State in 2005.

Earlier, the court-appointed Shadab Farasat, Kanu Agarwal, and two others as nodal counsels to see common compilation. (ANI)

