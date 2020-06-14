India News | SC to Hear Today Journalist Vinod Dua's Plea Seeking Protection Against Arrest

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court will conduct a special hearing today to urgently hear a plea filed by journalist Vinod Dua.

Dua, through his petition, is seeking protection against arrest and no coercive action in connection with FIRs registered against him in many states pertaining to alleged incitement of communal hatred.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran will hear the plea.

A sedition case has been filed against Dua following a complaint by a local BJP leader in Shimla over his YouTube show. (ANI)

