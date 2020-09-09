Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A case has been registered against the chairman of a private school for allegedly raping a 20-year-old in Greater Noida, Police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused committed the crime on the pretext of issuing a transfer certificate for the victim's brother.

Also Read | ‘Real Mango’ Scam: Railway Police Arrest 50 Persons For Using Illegal Train Ticket Booking Software Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Chairman of a private school has been booked for raping a 20-year-old girl in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. He raped the girl when she went to take her brother's transfer certificate from the accused," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Security), Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

"Further investigation is on," added Shukla. (ANI)

Also Read | Jharkhand: 13-Year-Old Student of Residential School for Specially-Abled Found Pregnant in Medininagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)