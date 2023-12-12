New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday discussed with airline representatives about airfares on certain routes and the in-house practices followed by the carriers to monitor the air ticket prices.

The minister held a meeting with the airline advisory group that was attended by representatives of various carriers, including Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan.

In a post on social media platform X, Scindia said that he met the advisory group to discuss solutions to enhance on-time performance and "airfares on a few sectors, and in-house practices followed by each airline".

Specific details about the discussion on airfares and the particular routes could not be immediately ascertained.

There have been concerns in certain quarters about the trend of rising air ticket prices.

According to the post on X, the plans to increase air connectivity for regional airports to international destinations, including for upcoming Ayodhya and new Surat airports, were also discussed.

The minister also shared pictures of the meeting on the social media platform.

