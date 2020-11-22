New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): An employee in the Supreme Court Admin-General Department, Rajendra Rawat, succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday after contracting COVID-19, Supreme Court official sources told ANI.

Rawat was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Hospital for the pandemic for the last one week, Supreme Court official sources told ANI.

Rawat was around 50-year-old and is survived by three children, the Apex Court source further revealed. (ANI)

