Mysuru, Jan 1 (PTI) The idol of 'Ram Lalla' carved by Karnataka's renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will adore the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

The Ram temple is set for opening on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana Soren May Take Over As Jharkhand CM if He's Arrested, Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Sharing his happiness on 'X', Yediyurappa said, "The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun'."

Yediyurappa's son and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra too hailed Yogiraj for making the state and Mysuru proud.

Also Read | India, Pakistan Jails Harbour 265 Fishermen, 384 Civilians Awaiting Freedom.

"It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22," Vijayendra said.

He added that Karnataka has a deep connection with Lord Rama as Kishkindha is located in this state. It is Kishkindha where Rama's ardent devotee Hanuman was born.

Speaking to PTI, Yogiraj said he has not yet received any official communication about whether the idol he had sculpted has been accepted.

However, senior BJP leaders had posted the message on ‘X', which made him believe that his work had been accepted.

According to him, he was among the three sculptors selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve an idol of ‘Ram Lalla'.

"I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country who were selected to carve the idol of ‘Ram Lalla'," Yogiraj said.

The renowned sculptor who had sculpted the idol of Adi Shankaracharya, which has been placed in Kedarnath and the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose which has been installed near India Gate in Delhi, said the challenge was not easy for him.

"The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity," Yogiraj said.

"Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy," the sculptor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)