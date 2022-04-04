Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) A fire at the famous Nigeen Lake here in the early hours of Monday destroyed seven houseboats, officials said.

The fire broke out on one of the houseboats anchored at the rear side of Nigeen Club on the lake and quickly spread to adjacent houseboats, resulting in destruction of seven of the floating hotels.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life in the incident.

The cause of fire, which destroyed property worth crores of rupees, was not immediately known.

