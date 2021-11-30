New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has faced major backlash from the BJP MPs after he shared a picture on social media with six women members of Parliament captioned "...attractive place to work...".

Talking to ANI, BJP's Sunita Duggal said that Parliament should be taken seriously, as the public expects the MPs to work with her.

"We should take the Parliament seriously; we can click selfies elsewhere. The public expects a lot from us, so it is important that we let the Parliament run properly," she said.

Further, referring to the repeated adjournments of the House, Duggal said, "It is very precious time. It should be used by all and it should be used properly."

Adding to it, BJP's Rama Devi said, "What can we say to someone whose thought has altered? A person who has come here to take care of the nation and to work; if he avoids it and is making baseless comments and is having fun, what does one say?"

Disapproving Tharoor's post, Rama Devi attacked the Congress and said, "When they didn't think of the nation in the past 70 years, why would they think of it now?"

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, however, believed that there weren't any ill intentions behind Tharoor's post and said, "He is a senior MP, so I believe that his intentions (behind the post) weren't bad. I don't know his background and I don't think that it (the tweet) should be taken otherwise."

"Although, there is a possibility that if a political leader makes such a comment, it can be interpreted in a wrong sense so it is best to avoid them," he further said.

The photograph taken on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament and posted on Tharoor's Twitter handle sports Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, Congress's Jothimani, NCP's Supriya Sule, Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur and Tamizhachi Thangapandia.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote: "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning: @supriya_sule @preneet_kaur @ThamizhachiTh @mimichakraborty @nusratchirps @JothimaniMP."

However, the Thiruvanathapuram MP soon posted an apology message on his account.

"The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour and it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," Tharoor tweeted. (ANI)

