New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, coomonly known as Black Fungus, a post-COVID complication, shall be resolved soon.

The Minister informed that within three days, five more Pharma companies have received New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing six pharma companies.

The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production of the drug, he added.

"Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB's shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production," said Mandaviya in a tweet today.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B and assured that the Central Government is leaving no stone unturned in improving the situation.

In another tweet, the Union Minister informed, "Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of #AmphotericinB. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona". (ANI)

