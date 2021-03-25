Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) A police sub-inspector, responding to a call of a fight between two brothers over a petty matter, was allegedly shot dead by one of them in an Agra village on Wednesday evening, an official said.

"Sub-inspector Prashant was shot dead at around 7 pm when he had gone to the spot to resolve a dispute between two brothers over harvesting potatoes," the Agra police said in a tweet.

The incident took place in Naharra village of the district, said Agra zone's Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

He said there was a call of a fight between two brothers Vishwanath and Shivnath over harvesting potatoes from a field.

Shivnath informed the police that Vishwanath was threatening him, the ADG said, adding SI Prashant reached the village with Constable Chandrasen in response to the call.

Seeing the police, accused Vishwanath started running away, the ADG said, adding as the two policemen chased him, he fired at the sub-inspector with a country-made pistol with the bullet hitting him at his neck.

The sub-inspector died on the way to the hospital, he added.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said SI Prashant Kumar belonged to the 2015 batch.

“The sub-inspector was a resident of Bulandshahr and was in the age group of 40-45 years,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the death of the sub-inspector and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the SI's family and a government job to one of his dependents.

“A road will also be named after martyred Sub-Inspector Prashant, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

