Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): A signal issue near Diva station disrupted Mumbai local train services on the Central line early Tuesday, causing delays of 12 to 15 minutes, according to Central Railway.

The problem occurred around 5:55 AM, affecting train traffic on the route. According to Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the issue was rectified by 6 AM, and services were restored.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Police Register Case Against Ramesh Bihduri's Son Manish Bidhuri Over MCC Violation After Atishi Allegation of Interference During 'Silence Period'.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will be celebrating 100 of electrification on February 3, highlighting the first steps the Indian Railways took towards a greener rail system, said Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer.

The first electric train in India operated from platform 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (earlier known as Victoria Terminus) to Kurla in Mumbai on February 3, 1925. The railways had started electrification just 72 years after the first ever Indian train launched on April 16, 1853.

Also Read | 'Stands by Adani Report': Activist Short-Seller Nathan Anderson Says 'Closure of Hindenburg Research Not Due to Any Threat'.

"The first electric train ran between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, then known as Victoria Terminus to Kurla. This particular train was EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains original version. It was run from platform number 2, and this was a new initiative, a greener initiative for a long lasting change. And now Central Railway and Indian Railway are celebrating 100 years of completion of this electrification," the CPRO told ANI.

Apart from celebrating the centenary since the start of electrification, Central Railway has also completed 100 pc of electrification.

"In this particular period, Central Railway has completed its 100% electrification also, and for this we are initiating the celebrations which will be starting from 3rd of February..." CPRO added.

Multiple events have been planned to celebrate the centenary, including a run, multiple seminars, and 3D shows.

"There are multiple activities planned starting from a run in the morning. Followed by a ceremonial commemoration and at the same time technical and other Seminars will be organised on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus on that day. Afterwards, we will continue to organise the various events which have been planned, including the projections, including the three-dimensional shows," Nila added about the planned programs.

The Central Railways has also planned various sessions with school children to show them the history and heritage of the railways. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)