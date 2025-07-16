Gangtok, Jul 16 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Wednesday asked all companies operating in the Himalayan state to provide proper accommodation and related facilities to migrant workers.

In a directive to all companies operating in Sikkim, Labour Secretary Bhim Thatal asked the employers to abide by mandates under section 16 (d) of Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1983, to provide for accommodation to all migrant workers on their rolls.

"There is a need to ensure suitable residential accommodation to migrant workers in order to facilitate their wellbeing and to uphold their rights for safe, healthy and hygienic living conditions during employment, giving due importance to their mental health," he said.

The directives have been issued to all plant heads/project managers/general managers/HR managers/ contractors/ service providers, pharmaceutical companies, distilleries and other commercial establishments operating in Sikkim.

Stating that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had recently stressed on the need for accommodation to migrant workers who otherwise live in congested rooms due to financial issues which adversely affect their mental health, the Labour secretary asked the employers to provide regular payment of wages, besides accommodation to migrant employees who are required to work in another state with different socio-economic situation from their native state.

The migrant employees should be provided medical facilities free of cost and protective clothing at the workplace, among other facilities, Thatal said.

He has asked all companies to ensure due compliance of the directive and to furnish compliance report at the earliest.

There are around 50,000 migrant employees working in Sikkim, officials said.

