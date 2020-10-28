Gangtok, Oct 28 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus caseload to 3,875, an official said on Wednesday.

Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district and one from North Sikkim, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 263 active cases, while 3,463 patients have recovered and 82 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The state has so far reported 67 COVID-19 fatalities.

East Sikkim district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2,873.

The state has tested 56,022 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

