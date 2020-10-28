Gangtok, Oct 27 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 cases went up to 3,863 after 23 more positive cases were detected in the past 24 hours, while two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 67, an official said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state has 262 active cases, while 3,452 patients have recovered and 82 others have migrated out.

The official said that East Sikkim district reported 22 fresh cases, while West Sikkim accounted for one.

Sikkim has tested 55,898 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

