Gangtok, Aug 7 (PTI) Sikkim reported 94 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 27,746, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 355 as three more persons succumbed to the infection during the period, it said.

Of the new cases, 35 were registered in West Sikkim, 29 in East Sikkim, 26 in South Sikkim and four in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,090 active cases, while 24,023 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 87.5 per cent.

At least 278 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 2,10,720 sample tests, including 1,022 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate currently stands at nine per cent, it added.

