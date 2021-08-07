Ahmedabad, August 7: Several cases have surfaced where senior citizens have become easy targets of cybercrooks. In a latest case of fraud reported from Gujarat, a senior citizen was lost all his pension money after fraudsters withdrew it using a cloned ATM card. Reports inform that the victim named Ukabhai Solanki, a retired teacher, lost Rs 1.67 lakh of his pension money to a criminal. According to a report by TOI, the man, who once had lakhs of rupees in his bank account, now has only Rs 471. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: High Court Judge Duped of Rs 25,500 by Fraudsters; Case Registered.

The accused withdrew up to Rs 15,000 at a go and used the card almost daily for a week. The victim was duped of the money over a period of seven days from July 7 to 14. After the incident of fraud came to light, the man lodged a complaint of cheating with Bapunagar police on Thursday. The report informs that the victim, a resident of Bapunagar, has his bank account in the Saraspur branch of a nationalized bank. The retired teacher used to get a pension every month which was credited directly into this account.

The incident came to light after Solanki went to the bank to check his account balance. He was shocked to see multiple withdrawals in his passbook as he had not used the ATM card for a long time. In his FIR, the man said that the ATM card which probably led to the successful transactions was with him at the time of the offense. The cops said that a probe is underway and they are yet to ascertain the identity of the person or persons who had visited the ATM for the withdrawals.

