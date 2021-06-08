Chandrapur, Jun 8 (PTI) Seven daughters and two sons of a man carried out his last rites in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra as he was facing a social boycott for several years from his community members for marrying out of caste, police said on Tuesday.

Prakash Ongle (55), a resident of Bhangram here, had been boycotted by the panchayat of the Gondhali community, to which he belonged, for the last 25 years for marrying a woman of another caste, said SR Nandedkar, Chandrapur Circle Sub Divisional Police Officer.

"He died on Sunday evening, and when his seven daughters and sons could not get anyone from their community to help with the last rites, they carried his corpse on their shoulders and completed the funerary rituals," the official said.

After one of Ongle's two sons lodged a complaint with police on the issue of social boycott, an FIR was lodged against the Gondhali panchayat, the SDPO said.

Meanwhile, the family got support from Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar, who visited their house and offered financial support for studies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)