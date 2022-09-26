New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The police have initiated an inquiry against the SHO and local staff at Kotla Mubarakpur police station in connection with the South Extension club brawl incident, officials said on Sunday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CLP Meet, Called at CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence, Cancelled As Over 90 MLAs Threaten To Resign.

The incident that took place on September 18 was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage of the brawl showed that the woman's friends were being manhandled by the bouncers. The video showed the men talking to the bouncers and later one of them was pushed. The bouncer was also seen slapping a man and pushing another man towards the road.

Another video showed a woman pushing the tables to the ground and quarrelling with the club staffers.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Anyone Living in India Is Hindu'.

Police said the woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of the club in South Extension Part-1 area.

The club management has levelled allegations against the SHO and its staff saying that they were trying to extort money from them in connection with the incident.

The district's police's vigilance cell is conducting an enquiry into the matter.

"We are checking how many PCR calls were received regarding the incident and what action was taken by the SHO," the police officer said.

According to police, the incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM, when they got a call from the victim woman.

Police reached the spot and found that the woman''s clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The woman had further alleged that she was misbehaved and hit by them, and they had also touched her inappropriately. The accused persons' identities were established and the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for the treatment, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the complaint and further investigation was conducted, they said.

The complainant said that she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, the DCP said.

The woman''s statement was recorded before the magistrate at Saket court, police said, adding no arrests have been made yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)