New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): South Western Command investiture ceremony will be held at Alwar Military station on February 19 to acknowledge the gallant and distinguished acts of our soldiers in the discharge of their duties.

"During the event, Lieutenant General Alok Kler, General officer Commanding in Chief South Western Command will present gallantry and distinguished service awards along with unit citations," stated the press release by South Western Command on Saturday.

One award with be conferred posthumously to the braveheart's Next of kin.

As a prelude to this ceremony, a variety of cultural and military events will be organized for the honourable guests on February 17-18, 2021 at the Alwar cantonment. These include Rajasthani folk dances and songs and a performance by the renowned Army symphony band. (ANI)

