Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers on Sunday celebrated Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav's birthday at its headquarters and district offices.

In an official release issued here, the Samajwadi Party said Yadav's 45th birthday was celebrated in a simple manner.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Trying to Maliciously Frame Me, Seized Computer to Implant Files in CPU, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

She reached the party headquarters in Lucknow with husband, party chief Akhilesh Yadav, where she was garlanded by party workers while a band played music.

Yadav thanked the party workers for showering their affection on her.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sanctions Rs 1,377 Crore for to Build Animal Shelters in 1,500 Gram Panchayats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)