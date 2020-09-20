New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the country will be able to control coronavirus through discussion and mutual coordination.

He made the remarks before the commencement of 'Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country' in Lok Sabha today.

"COVID-19 is a challenge in front of humanity. We are also facing unprecedented circumstances. Whenever a problem arose before the nation, this Parliament showed a path. People have hopes with this Session, held in such circumstances. I have been saying it from the first day that you have given a positive message to the nation, by coming to the Parliament in such large numbers even in the wake of a threat to health security," he said.

"I urge that there should be a positive discussion on COVID-19. Our efforts should be to save citizens from coronavirus. We will be able to control the virus with discussion and mutual coordination. This should be our collective effort. Positive criticism paves the way. You should give suggestions and a good solution can emerge out of this discussion," he added.

Birla also lauded the Members of Parliament who were helping the needy during the lockdown.

"During the lockdown, I talked to many members over the phone. They were playing an active role in helping the helpless people," he said.

Initiating the discussion on Covid in the Lower House Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the country has had the "worst of both worlds."

" We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to keep the economy afloat. GDP for the first time in 41 years will actually shrink," he said.

BJP leader Kirit Solanki highlighted the efforts taken by the Centre to check the spread of coronavirus and pointed out that government has also taken care of the vulnerable and poor sections of society by providing financial assistance in the wake of the pandemic. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

