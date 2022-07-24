Mangaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) The railways will operate a tri-weekly special express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru from July 26 in view of the snapped road connectivity between the two cities due to the landslides in the Ghat section.

The train will operate from July 26 to August 31 for three days in a week, a railway release here said.

Train No. 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day. The train will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Train No. 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will depart Mangaluru Central at 6.35 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru station at 6.15 am the following day.

The train has two 2 Tier AC, two AC 3 Tier, nine second class sleeper and two general second class bogies.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on July 18 and the latter responded quickly by giving approval to run additional trains to Bengaluru.

