New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College on Sunday lost its professor, who was also its alumnus, to coronavirus.

Dr Neeraj Sahay, 52, who was promoted to the post of professor in the History Department in April, succumbed after a month-long battle with the virus at the GTB Hospital.

Sahay had done his BA (Hons) History from the college where he later started teaching. He completed his masters and PhD from the varsity.

He is survived by his wife, who is a joint registrar in the university, and two sons. His elder son is pursuing BA Economics (Hons) from Sri Venkateswara College, while his younger son is in Class 8.

Sahay's colleagues said that they tried to arrange for an oxygen concentrator and a cylinder when he was infected, when the cases were at a peak in April, but didn't find any success.

Somehow, a bed was found for him and he was admitted to the GTB Hospital.

His friend and professor at Deshbandhu College Shailendra Mohan Jha said that the last time he spoke to Sahay, he had told him, "Pray for me. I am better now".

Professor Nirmal Kumar, Sahay's colleague and teacher, said, they were promoted on the same day to the post of professor. Kumar had taught Sahay at the same college where they later worked as colleagues.

Sahay was a foodie and loved photography, he said.

The professor said that they were working together on the restoration of village houses in Almora. "We were restoring these houses which would be used as homestays so that local people do not abandon them and also get income. The project was in the final stages. It has been on hold since the pandemic," he added.

"We, the teachers of Sri Venkateswara College, mourn the death of our colleague Prof. Neeraj Sahay of History Department suffering from Covid. May he rest in peace and may his family get the strength to bear the loss! Lets all pray for the departed soul," the staff association of the college said in a Facebook post.

The college had also lost one of its professors from the Botany Department, Dr G Poornachandra Rao, to the infection.

More than 40 teachers of the varsity have lost their lives due to the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)