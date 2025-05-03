Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government would put pressure on the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on Krishna water sharing as per the tribunal order.

"We will put pressure on the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on the use of Krishna waters as per the tribunal order during a meeting on May 7 called by the Union Jal Shakthi Minister. We will call for an all-party meeting post the meeting in Delhi," he said while addressing a press conference in Vidhana Soudha.

"The Union Jal Shakthi Minister has called for a meeting of ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, following our persistent pressure to issue a Gazette notification as per the tribunal order of 2010. We held a preliminary meeting today to decide on our stand during the meeting in Delhi," he said.

"In today's meeting headed by CM Siddaramaiah, we had discussions with the law minister, in-charge ministers of the districts concerned. We have received many suggestions. Our legal counsel was also present. The entire team will present our case in the meeting in Delhi," he added.

"We had decided during the Belagavi session to continue with the land acquisition for the project. Though the tribunal order was given in 2010, the Centre is yet to release the Gazette notification. This has resulted in major loss to the state and is also escalating the project cost. We are putting a lot of pressure on the Centre and we are glad that the Centre has called for a meeting regarding this," he explained.

On Cauvery aarti during this Dasara he Shivakumar said, "The state government is preparing to do the Cauvery aarti programme along with the Dasara this time. Cauvery aarti will include programmes to represent cultures of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The modalities are being worked out.

"We have formed a committee under the leadership of BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath. The DC of Mandya will also be part of this committee. Various departments such as Muzrai, Kannada and Culture, Irrigation, and Tourism departments will be involved in various aspects of Cauvery aarti," he added.

When asked about the Finance department's recommendation that it would be difficult to finance Cauvery aarti, he said, "The final decision lies with the government, no matter what the recommendations are. The government is committed to starting the Cauvery aarti."

He also addressed the addition of Rs 32 crores between the allocation made by Cauvery Nigam and Cabinet announcement, he said, "We have to create separate infrastructure for this including transport, parking and security and hence we need more funds. All works will be carried out in a very transparent way."

On the location of the Cauvery aarti venue he said, "This even would be held a little far from the dam keeping in mind security considerations. The Committee will take a final call on the location."

He also said that the aarti would be "handled a team from the state itself." (ANI)

