Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after releasing the 'Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report-2025' said that this document reflects the State's progress, resilience, and the aspirations of its people.

Despite the State's harsh geographical conditions and weather challenges, the report presents an exemplary story of development, made possible by the strong willpower and hard work of the people of the Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of pride that according to the Human Development Report-2025, the average Human Development Index (HDI) of Himachal Pradesh is 0.78, which is higher than the National average of 0.63."

He further stated that Himachal Pradesh has recently achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state, and the literacy rate of the state stands at 99.30 per cent. He said that in a recent national survey, Himachal Pradesh was ranked 5th in the country in reading and writing competencies, whereas in the year 2021 it was at 21st position. Besides this, the infant mortality rate in Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 21 per 1,000 live births, which reflects the success of the State's health system.

Sukhu said that the government has not only invested in roads, industries, agriculture and horticulture, but has also ensured investments in fundamental sectors such as education, health, women empowerment, elderly care and rural development to build an ideal and strong foundation for the future.

He added that the life expectancy in the State has now increased to 72 years, symbolising the success of the healthcare ecosystem. He said that the poverty rate in the state has fallen significantly and is now below seven per cent.

Expressing concern over climate change, the Chief Minister said that it has emerged as a serious global issue and if a sustainable solution is not worked out immediately, both the present and the future generations would have to face its severe consequences. He said that Himachal Pradesh has always been proactive and sensitive ,advocating environment-friendly development and has adopted a sustainable development framework.

Sukhu said that to meet these challenges, the world must act as one family and join hands to conserve the environment together, ensuring planned economic development. He stressed that the future must be human-centric and climate-resilient for the safety of the coming generations.

The Chief Minister said that to reduce the impact of global warming, the State Government has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme with an outlay of Rs. 680 crore. Under the first phase, a 50 per cent subsidy is being given for the purchase of e-taxis. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Solar Energy Scheme, a provision of interest subsidy has been made at the rate of five per cent in tribal areas and four per cent in non-tribal areas for setting up ground-mounted solar energy projects ranging between 100 kW and 2 MW. Himachal Pradesh, he said, has become the first hill State to adopt a strong electric vehicle policy, setting an example. The goal is to electrify public transport by 2030 to achieve Green targets.

Department Secretary Sushil Kumar Singla gave detailed information about the report. UNDP Senior Economist Amy Mishra made a detailed presentation on the UNDP report.

UNDP representative Dr. Angela Lusigi commended the efforts of the Chief Minister for green budgeting, climate-sensitive programmes, and initiatives towards sustainable development and decentralised and participatory governance for building resilience. (ANI)

