Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Suraksha Setu Society, established in September 2012 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening community policing in the state.

Since its inception, the society has been at the forefront of public safety initiatives, focusing on women's safety and empowerment, child protection, and counselling for senior citizens and students. By fostering a strong connection between the police and the community, Suraksha Setu Society has significantly contributed to enhancing public safety across Gujarat.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government remains committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens. An annual budget of Rs20 to Rs30 crore has been allocated for Suraksha Setu Society, which has been actively working towards public empowerment and safety measures for the past 12 years.

According to press release, in 2024-25, a total of 98,852 women received self-defense training under the Suraksha Setu Society, equipping them with essential skills for personal safety and fostering a secure environment.

The initiative has also rehabilitated over 478 women bootleggers, helping them transition from illicit activities to lawful livelihoods, thereby reducing crime and promoting social stability. The Student Police Cadet Scheme has seen participation from nearly 45,579 students from Classes 8 and 9, shaping them into responsible and civic-minded future leaders.

Traffic awareness programs conducted under the society have educated more than 1,62,000 citizens on road safety, contributing to a safer and more responsible driving culture in Gujarat.

Additionally, around 79,931 senior citizens have been counselled to ensure awareness and compliance with the law. The initiative has also provided counselling to approximately 49,014 students, while over 94,800 children have visited police stations, fostering awareness, trust, and mutual respect between the youth and law enforcement. (ANI)

