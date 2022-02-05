Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Saturday said that the revelation by Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, indicated that the 'Chief Minister's Office' was involved in smuggling and corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Satheesan said, "The revelations made by the accused in the Gold Smuggling Case is shocking. It reveals that the Chief Minister's Office was the centre of smuggling, anti-social activities, economic corruption, everything. The CMO is the biggest office in the state. And this Sivasankar is the first person, confident of the CM. He was controlling and dealing with all illegal activities, anti-social activities."

He further said, "The CM was getting all the intelligence reports daily. We cannot believe that he didn't have any information about what was happening in this case. It is unbelievable. How can we believe that all these illegal activities were unknown to the CM of Kerala? He was aware of this thing. Now, this accused person is now in the civil service Kerala who was dealing with all these illegal activities and economic corruption also. This is all scripted. I don't believe some part of this accused person also. She is trying to safeguard the CM and other ministers. Somebody is putting pressure on her. She is also trying to put pressure only on Sivasankar. She is acting according to the script. Somebody else is behind her. I think so."

He also alleged corruption in the LIFE mission, a project of the Kerala government to provide houses to landless and homeless people.

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Friday alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone. However, that proved to be a major proof against him later on.Speaking to ANI, Swapna said, "It is not absconding according to me, I was clearly instructed by Sivasankar that unless and until I receive a written summon from the authority, I may not have to a female appear for the customs authorities. And before appearing, it is better that I seek anticipatory bail. And as per his instruction, Sandeep and my husband's instruction, I followed them blindly and I went in for anticipatory bail and I landed up in Bangalore. And it became absconding. I was exploited and manipulated."

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.(ANI)

