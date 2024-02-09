India News | Synergy Between J&K Police and Army Unparalleled: Army Commander

Feb 09, 2024
Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday lauded the synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army.

He also highlighted the depth of trust between the two forces, attributing their successful operations against terrorism to this synergy.

"When you have 'trust', every issue gets settled," said the army commander, reflecting on his 40 years of service and noting the unparalleled cooperation between the police and the army.

"Because of the cooperation between the two forces, there has been huge success in operations against the terrorists", said Dwivedi, who will be moving to his new role as the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, R K Goyal, who has also been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir and posted as the Union secretary for border management, commended Lieutenant General Dwivedi's leadership qualities and highlighted the excellent civil-military relations during his tenure.

