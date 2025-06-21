Shimla, June 21 (PTI) Emphasising the need for legal solutions to enhance the management of court cases within the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Saturday appealed to the department's officials to take personal responsibility for the cases they are handling until they are fully resolved.

Presiding over a workshop at the HPPWD headquarters aimed at capacity building and improving court case management, Saxena said, “While the state government has already constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to address this issue, proactive engagement by the concerned officials is equally important.”

He also advised the officials to stay alert about the cases that are reported in the media.

“Arbitration alone should not be our only focus. Each case must be handled with seriousness and accountability," he said.

Saxena also called for minimising delays and simplifying the procedural channels involved in case resolution, and highlighted that legislative measures could be a potential long-term solution to resolve longstanding cases.

“Due to more public awareness, the number of court cases has risen significantly. People today have a deeper understanding of their constitutional rights, which has led to an increase in litigation cases. This calls for better preparedness and systemic improvements,” Saxena said.

