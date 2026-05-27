India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets PM Modi on His First Official Visit to Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi, during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

During his visit, Vijay also visited the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he received a guard of honour.

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According to the sources, CM Vijay is also expected to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He will also meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Janpath. A poster with a picture of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Vijay was seen outside 10, Janpath.

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Several leaders of Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League in Delhi are expected to meet CM Joseph Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call.

This is his first official visit to the national capital, after he won the trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the largest party after winning 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

During the trust vote in the Assembly, Vijay sailed through the floor test in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour on May 13.

With its allies, the TVK held a strength of 119 MLAs in the House. 22 MLAs voted against the TVK, and five MLAs abstained. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj also extended its support.In a twist in the tale, 25 AIADMK MLAs also rebelled and voted in support of Vijay in the House. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)