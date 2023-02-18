Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has extended a hearty welcome to President Droupadi Murmu who is on a two-day visit to the state, starting today.

"Governor Ravi, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, extends a hearty welcome to our Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her first visit to this spiritual land of Saints, Sages and Poets," the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh After Being Lured for Work From Home Scam and Bitcoin Investment.

President Murmu will grace the Mahashivaratri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore and will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on Sunday.

Ahead of the President's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier informed.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Karnataka: Jilted Lover Attacks Minor With Acid in Ramnagar District; Accused Absconding.

Notably, President Murmu will also be going to Madurai Meenakshi temple for the darshan of Lord Meenakshi Amman.

Ahead of her visit, President Murmu's security team personally inspected the security arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. The District Collector also held a consultative meeting with the officers of all departments inside the temple, sources said.

As per the sources, President will participate in the Annadhana program after completing the Swami Darshan at the temple.

Meanwhile, her security team has also collected the details of the people staying in the hotels in Madurai and the security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also been intensified.

The flying of drones also remained banned in the district, sources added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)