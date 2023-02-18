Mumbai, February 18: In what seems to be like another case of online fraud and scam, a 49-year-old woman from the city was duped to tune of Rs 10.15 lakh in a work from home scam. Police official said that fraudsters cheated the woman of Rs 10 lakh while she was on the lookout for work from home opportunities.

A police officer said that the fraudsters asked the woman to complete certain tasks on a group on messenger app Telegram. They even asked her to invest her money in Bitcoin to earn a higher income. In her complaint, the woman said that on January 31, she came across an advertisement on Facebook offering work-from-home jobs. She immediately expressed her interest and received a call. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Doctor Duped of Rs 1.2 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Who Promised Her Job in UK.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the so-called caller told the woman that she can earn money by liking YouTube videos and sharing a screenshot of the same. The woman received Rs 150 after she liked a video the caller shared with her on Telegram. Following this, the woman started to work and like all videos the accused used to share, however, she did not receive any money.

When the woman inquired about the same, the caller told her to complete a few tasks and also asked her to invest money in bitcoins in order to earn more money. Soon, the woman started following and completing all tasks. She even went on to invest money in bitcoins. The woman was happy that she was receiving money as it was getting deposited in her "virtual account". Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Police officials said that at one point the woman saw Rs 20 lakh in her virtual account. However, when she wanted to withdraw the same, the accused asked her to complete a task and deposit Rs 8 lakh in order to withdraw the money. Finally, the woman realised that she was being duped, however it was late as the she had already lost over Rs 10 lakh. She approached cops and lodged a complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2023 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).