Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday campaigned for MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko in Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and said DMK-led alliance has made many people-centric promises.

MLA Inigo Irudayaraj also took part in the campaign.

Poyyamozhi said DMK has promised in its manifesto that the price of a gas cylinder will be Rs 500, petrol will be Rs 75 and diesel Rs 65 per litre.

"In the Congress manifesto, they promised that if the INDIA bloc forms the government, all education loans would be waived off," he added.

MDMK is contesting the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat, as per the seat-sharing deal agreed to by the INDIA bloc in the state.

Durai Vaiko has expressed confidence of his victory. He earlier accused the BJP of trying to crush opposition parties and misuse probe agencies.

"I am happy to inform that MDMK has been allocated the 'matchbox' symbol. The people of Trichy have already decided that they are going to vote for the INDIA alliance. With the blessings of our CM MK Stalin, we are very confident that we will triumph. The ruling BJP has been using central govt agencies like I-T, ED, CBI and now they have added Election Commission also to the list of agencies that are trying to crush the opposition in India," he told ANI last month.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

