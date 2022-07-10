Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): As part of preparations for the 2023 assembly polls, RSS leaders are likely to hold a two-day "Chintan" session in Bengaluru on July 14 and 15, which Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel are likely to attend.

On June 30, BJP president met RSS chiefs Mukund and Sudhir and held discussions for about 45 minutes at Keshavakrupa, the RSS headquarters in Bengaluru,.

RSS, the party's ideological mentor, is concerned about BJP's victory in the assembly elections despite back-to-back sample polls on sensitive issues like the 'hijab' and 'halal'.

The RSS is also concerned about the opposition leaders who are constantly attacking the RSS, especially the BJP leaders who have failed to give a befitting reply to the leader of the Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah.

Many issues will be discussed including strategies for assembly elections. Sources said that the meeting will discuss what role the government, party, leaders and RSS should play to retain power in the state and win the elections.

Also likely to come up for discussion is the Rohit Chakratirtha Committee's revision of textbooks and its implications, as noted writer Devanur Mahadeva's recent book on the RSS has criticized the RSS. Thus, it has been learned that it can be discussed in think tanks to take necessary action.

The remedial measures to be taken to clear confusion on various issues and the responsibilities of BJP workers in the wake of elections, especially recruitment to boards and corporations, will be discussed. RSS leaders including Mukund, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh are likely to attend the 'Chintan Shivir'. (ANI)

