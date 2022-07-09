Gurugram, Jul 9: A woman has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 10-month-old infant from Rajiv Nagar area here, police said on Saturday.

According to the mother of the baby, she was offered a sedative-laced chocolate by the accused, who decamped with the baby when she was unconscious.

On the complaint of the mother, Daisy, the police have lodged a case at Sector-14 Police Station and began searching for the accused.

According to her complaint, Daisy, originally from Uttar Pradsh, had befriended a woman named Khushi in 2020, when she lived in a house on rent in front of her house.

Daisy said that on July 6, she got a call from Khushi and she came over to her house in Kapashera and stayed the night there.

She said that the incident happened in Rajiv Nagar area later, where Khushi gave her a chocolate to eat.

“I lost consciousness after eating the chocolate. When I came round, I found my ten-month-old baby boy, and Khushi, missing. It is clear that she took my child,” Daisy said in her complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Khushi under sections 369 (kidnapping) and 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) of the IPC at Sector 14 Police Station.

“We are looking for baby and the suspect woman,” said Sub Inspector Kartar Singh, the investigating officer in the case.

