New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Indian Navy on Saturday informed that the Search and Rescue Operations for the crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varapradha will be augmented by specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) and INS Tarasa. The crew were affected as the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' brushed past the western coast on Monday, due to which the barge sank.

"To augment the ongoing Search and Rescue Operations for crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varapradha, specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) and INS Tarasa sailed out early morning today from Mumbai for carrying out an underwater search," Indian Navy said.

At least 188, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada, have been rescued so far from the barge P305, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Friday. As many as 60 bodies have been recovered from the barge. The search and rescue operations for the remaining crew is still underway, the Defence PRO said.

It also stated that an underwater search by the Indian Navy Survey ship has been planned for locating wrecks of Barge P305 and Tug Varaprada using specialized teams and equipment.

Several of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s major production installations and drilling rigs are located in the area that felt the brunt of the cyclone.Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. (ANI)

