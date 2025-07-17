Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party State Official Spokesperson and Yerragondapalem MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar slammed the TDP-led coalition for failing to respond to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's questions regarding large-scale corruption and misuse of power in Andhra Pradesh and instead resorting to personal attacks.

Speaking at a press meet at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar said the opposition was undeterred by false cases and yellow journalism and would continue to question the government's failures.

Chandrasekhar criticised the TDP government for twisting facts and spreading misinformation, especially after YS Jagan exposed their poor governance and stated that the ruling coalition had no answers to the basic public issues raised by Jagan, instead hiding behind personal abuse and diversion tactics.

Chandrasekhar alleged that some Dalit MLAs were being used to attack Jagan, while the same government failed to deliver any welfare schemes to the community.

He also lashed out at MLA Nakka Anand Babu for making baseless allegations against Jagan and questioned whether Anand Babu ever had the opportunity to dine with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu the way Dalit leaders dined with Jagan Mohan Reddy in their homes.

He added that insulting one's own community to please political masters was disgraceful and exposed Anand Babu's character.

Chandrasekhar further stated that honest officers, such as IPS Siddharth Kaushal, were being harassed for refusing to act illegally, highlighting the government's vindictive nature.

Chandrasekhar made it clear that YSRCP would continue to fight on behalf of the people and would not fear cases or repression while exposing Chandrababu's failures, lies, and financial mismanagement.

Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), launched a sharp attack on the state's law enforcement agencies and the current government on Wednesday, alleging large-scale corruption and misuse of power.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Jagan accused the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police of functioning like "mafia dons", claiming they are controlling their respective zones and enabling illegal activities.

"All the DIGs in the state of Andhra Pradesh are mafia dons controlling those zones... Today, all the belt shops in every village are unauthorised, yet you find these belt shops in every village running and flourishing. They are selling liquor above the MRP only because they have the blessings of the police," he said.

He also raised serious concerns about large-scale sand smuggling. (ANI)

