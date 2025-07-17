New Delhi, July 17: In a striking observation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned the spotlight on a married woman who had accused a man of rape on the pretext of marriage, warning her that she might herself be liable for prosecution for engaging in a sexual relationship outside her marriage. The woman had moved the apex court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the accused, Ankit Barnwal, by the Patna High Court.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh questioned the woman’s conduct during the subsistence of her marriage. “You are a married woman with two children. You are a mature person and understand the nature of the relationship you were getting into,” the court remarked, while questioning the legitimacy of her claim. Sex With Minor Case: Supreme Court Spares Convict Jail Term After Noting That Victim is Now Married To Him.

Her counsel argued that Barnwal had repeatedly coerced her into sex under a false promise of marriage. However, the bench responded sharply, asking, “Why did you go to hotels repeatedly at his beckoning? You also have committed an offence by having a sexual relationship outside the marriage.” Unnatural Sex Case: Husband Accused of Having Unnatural and Forcible Sex With Wife Gets Bail by Supreme Court.

The woman had first met Barnwal in 2016 through social media, and alleged that he emotionally manipulated her into filing for divorce, which was granted on March 6. Within two weeks of her divorce, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused. She then filed a complaint with the Bihar police accusing him of rape.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the Patna High Court’s order granting anticipatory bail, noting that no sexual activity occurred after her divorce. Dismissing her plea, the court’s remarks put a sharp focus on consensual sex in extramarital contexts and the legal consequences for both parties.

