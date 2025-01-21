Palghar, Jan 21 (PTI) A technical failure at Vaitarna railway station on Tuesday morning delayed long-distance trains entering Mumbai, an official from the Western Railway said.

The long-distance trains were running late by 20 to 30 minutes, and the services of suburban trains were also affected, the official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Anakapalli’s Metro Chem Pharma Company; No Casualties, Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

The Western Railway's chief PRO said there was a technical failure on Vaitarna railway station's UP line around 7.30 am, but operations were restored by 8 am, and the services have returned to normalcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)