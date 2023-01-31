Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A teenager was apprehended for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy in a village in the Rasda area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 29 when the 16-year-old took the boy to an orchard where he sodomised him, police said.

The teen had also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident.

An FIR was registered in this regard by the boy's father at the Rasda police station under IPC section 377 (sodomy) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

