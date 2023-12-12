Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ordered officials to release amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme into the farmers' accounts starting Monday.

Reddy held a high-level review meeting of the Agriculture Department in Hyderabad on Monday.

"CM Shri @Revanth_Anumula directed to start the process of depositing 'Raithu Bandhu' funds in their accounts to all the farmers in the state from today," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister held an extensive discussion on the performance of the agriculture department and related departments and the implementation of farmer welfare programmes in the state in a review meeting held for nearly three hours at the Telangana state secretariat, the CMO said in the 'X' post.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy made it clear that the officials should start the process of depositing 'Raitubandhu' funds in their accounts from Monday (December 11). He said that crop investment assistance should be provided so that no farmer gets inconvenienced.

As per his government's promise, the Chief Minister ordered the top officials to prepare an appropriate action plan to waive off the loans of Rs 2 lakh to the farmers of the state, the CMO said.

Earlier during the assembly polls, the Election Commission of India withdrew permission to Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for Rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after state minister T. Harish Rao violated the poll code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll body, in a notification, said that there shall be no disbursement under the scheme till the model code of conduct in the state of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms.

It further said that the Telangana minister has not only violated the provisions of MCC but also the conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme.

As per the MCC rule, from the time elections are announced by the commission, ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises. (ANI)

