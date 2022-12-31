Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Telangana government is giving utmost priority to the welfare of minorities and is continuously working for the benefit and upliftment. The government is providing additional loans to minorities for setting up and developing businesses.

It is aimed at the economic development and general upliftment of minority communities. The government has sanctioned Rs 70 crores in addition to Rs 50 crores that was sanctioned earlier for this scheme.

The Chairman of the Minority Finance Commission, Mohammad Imtiaz said, "We had started a scheme of Rs 50 crores for economic support of 5,000 minority families in 2 respective categories Rs 1,80,000 subsidies in Category 1 and Rs.2,70,000 subsidies in Category 2."

"Later, a meeting was held by Finance Minister Harish Rao with Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Government advisor, minority welfare AK Khan and Rs 70 crores were further given to the minority finance commission in addition to the Rs.50 crores making a total of Rs.120 crores," Mohammad Imtiaz added.

Mohammad Imtiaz said that the government is willing to support especially the youth who want to set up or grow their businesses. The Telangana Chief Minister KCR thinks very affectionately about minorities.

"In the last 50-70 years we were only used for votes but no schemes were given to us. But after the formation of Telangana, KCR has brought many schemes like Shaadi Mubarak, scholarships, Honorarium to the Imam and Mouzzain and many others for which we will always remember him. There are a lot of things that the government is doing for minorities. We spent Rs.240 crores in 2015-16 for minorities. It came to a temporary halt during Covid but we have restarted it now. I thank CM KCR and Finance Minister Harish Rao for all their support," Mohammad Imtiaz added.

Administrative officer of Minority Finance Corporation, Mohammad Abdul Hamid said, "After the Covid pandemic, the government has given an opportunity for the upliftment of minorities and support for the people who like to do small businesses. The online application should be given in Meeseva through Online Beneficiary Management System (OBMS) and required documents should be submitted."

"The government had sanctioned Rs 50 crores initially but further sanctioned Rs.70 crores seeing the increase in demand. So, it is a total of Rs 120 crores now," Mohammad Abdul said.

Explain the process of sanctioning loans Mohammad Abdul said, "All selections for the loans will be based on online applications. The District collector will be the Chairman for this. I request that people choose good businesses from which many people will be benefited while applying for the loan. The repayment rate is excellent in the loans given to minorities. The government is trying to transfer the money in people's accounts before March 2023."

"An innovative scheme is introduced in the training program scheme. In this educated unemployed will be capable of working in MNCs or starting their own business. We are planning to train the youth according to the target from the 2011 census. All the information with regard to this can be taken from the district welfare officer or our online website," Mohammad Abdul added. (ANI)

