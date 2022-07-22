Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 739 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state tally to 8,13,120.

Also Read | Bihar Court Sentences Three to Life Imprisonment for Gang-Raping Minor Girl.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 377.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Beaten to Death for Rs 600 in Begusarai.

A health department bulletin said 662 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,04,323. The recovery rate slipped to 98.92 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 32,808 samples were tested on Friday.

The number of active cases was 4,686.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)