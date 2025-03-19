Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy has hailed the Rs 3.04 lakh crore Telangana's budget for 2025-26, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in Assembly on Wednesday, as a bold and progressive financial plan that will strengthen the state's economy, boost agriculture, and ensure social welfare for all sections of society.

Speaking to media persons after the budget presentation, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the allocations made in the budget reflect the government's commitment to sustainable development, rural empowerment, and food security under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He emphasised that key investments in irrigation and civil supplies will drive long-term growth, benefiting farmers, rural communities, and the economically weaker sections.

Expressing his strong approval of the Rs 23,373 crore allocation for irrigation and command area development, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the budget prioritises completing pending irrigation projects and launching new ones, ensuring that Telangana's farmers receive uninterrupted water supply.

He highlighted the Udaya Samudram-Brahmana Velamala Lift Irrigation Project, which will lift 6.70 TMC of water from the Udaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir to the Brahmana Velamala Balancing Reservoir.

The project is designed to irrigate one lakh acres of land and provide safe drinking water to 107 fluoride-affected villages in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, bringing much-needed relief to drought-prone areas.

He also welcomed the allocation of Rs 266.65 crore for revitalising the Bunadigani Canal under the Musi Project. This will enhance water distribution for farmers in the Yadadri district, ensuring better agricultural output.

He lauded the government's efforts to secure Telangana's rightful share of Krishna and Godavari river waters. He pointed out that the previous administration had failed to act, leading to unfair water allocations favouring Andhra Pradesh.

However, under the Revanth Reddy government, Telangana has forcefully presented its case before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, demanding a fair share of water resources.

To ensure better management of water resources, Uttam Kumar Reddy praised the government's plan to implement a real-time telemetry system to monitor water usage, which will make the process more transparent and efficient.

As the Minister for Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed satisfaction over the Rs 5,734 crore allocation for the Civil Supplies Department, which will ensure food security for millions of Telangana families.

He highlighted the Gruha Jyothi Scheme, which provides free electricity to households consuming up to 200 units. He noted that 50 lakh families have benefited from this initiative, with the government allocating Rs 1,775.15 crore to sustain the scheme.

He also welcomed the Indiramma Housing Scheme, which provides houses in the name of women beneficiaries. With 4.5 lakh houses sanctioned and Rs 22,500 crore allocated, he called it a historic step toward women's empowerment and housing security.

Speaking about direct benefits to the poor, Uttam Kumar Reddy praised welfare initiatives under the Abhayahastam scheme, including free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, Rs 500 LPG cylinders, and ration card expansions, which will enhance the quality of life for economically weaker sections.

He particularly highlighted the Rs 500 per quintal bonus for fine rice procurement, which has encouraged an increase in fine rice cultivation from 25 lakh acres to 40 lakh acres. He assured that the state's paddy procurement system is being strengthened, ensuring farmers get fair prices and are protected from market fluctuations.

He also lauded the Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which each farmer will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually to help cover investment costs for seeds, fertilisers, and technology. He noted that the Rs 18,000 crore allocation for the scheme will enhance farmers' financial stability and boost productivity.

Calling the Rs 3.04 lakh crore budget a visionary roadmap, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has delivered a well-structured plan for inclusive development, ensuring that Telangana progresses toward a trillion-dollar economy.

He praised the record allocations for marginalised communities including Rs 40,232 crore for Scheduled Caste Welfare; Rs 17,169 crore for Scheduled Tribe Welfare; Rs 11,405 crore for Backward Classes welfare; Rs 31,605 crore for rural development; Rs 12,393 crore for healthcare and Rs 3,591 crore for minority welfare.

These allocations, he said, demonstrate the government's commitment to social equity and upliftment.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "This is a budget of hope, progress, and prosperity. It is a budget that prioritizes farmers, strengthens food security, and expands welfare for the underprivileged. Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, Telangana is moving toward a brighter, more inclusive future. Every citizen - whether in rural villages or urban centres - will benefit from the vision and policies outlined in this budget." (ANI)

