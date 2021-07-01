Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna has appealed to Telangana ministers and leaders to avoid making provocative statements regarding projects on the Krishna river.

Addressing reporters here, Ramkrishna said, "Telugu states need not dispute on Krishna river projects as they cannot construct anything, without prior permission of the central government. In case of any violation, the States can represent the matter to the Central government and Krishna River Management Board."

"At the time of bifurcation, 299 TMC water from Krishna River was allocated to Telangana and 511 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh. In case of any dispute, it should be settled at the officers level, if not settled, the irrigation ministers can sit and settle. Even then the issue is not resolved, both Chief Ministers can sit together and resolve the issue. But that is not going on.

"Telangana Ministers are making provocative statements, Andhra Pradesh ministers are showing some restrain. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should ask his ministers to refrain. If the problem is not resolved amicably, one can ask the Central government. I appeal to the Central government to interfere and settle the issue amicably", he said.

K Ramakrishna further expressed dissatisfaction over the Central government's claims that it cannot pay compensation to the coronavirus affected families. He accused the Centre of neglecting its fight on Corona leading to the deaths of many.

"Certainly, the Centre should come forward to compensate the kin of COVID-19 deceased. Even the Supreme Court also took that matter seriously. The Supreme Court pulled the NDMA whose ex officio chairman is the PM. At least, now the Central government should come forward to pay an ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a package. But the public is unhappy with that package. The Centre is not helping the poor, general public including those who lost their jobs and livelihood. The Centre should come forward to pay them straight away to their accounts. We request the Centre and finance Minister to help the needy straight away", said K Ramakrishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)