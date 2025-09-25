Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released the results of the Group-I Services Main Examination on Wednesday, which were held in October 2024, with 562 candidates provisionally selected against 563 notified vacancies. One vacancy has been withheld as per the High Court's directions.

In line with the Commission, the examination was conducted from October 21 to October 27, 2024, in the conventional mode. The provisional selection list was drawn up based on the General Ranking List (GRL) published on March 30, 2025, and subsequent certificate verification.

The Commission clarified that the results are subject to the outcome of Writ Appeal No. 1066 of 2025, related batch cases, and other writ petitions pending before the High Court of Telangana. One vacancy has been kept vacant in compliance with the court's interim orders in IA No. 03 of 2025 in W.P. No. 6654 of 2025.

The notification cautioned that provisional selection confers no right to appointment unless the appointing authority is satisfied with the candidate's character, antecedents, and physical fitness. Candidates are also required to produce all necessary original certificates at the time of appointment. The Commission reserved the right to cancel any selection if false information or discrepancies are found.

The Mains Hall Ticket numbers of candidates provisionally selected for appointment across 18 post codes under Group-I Services (General) Recruitment Notification No. 02/2024 have been published on the TGPSC website.

The Group-I Services examination is considered one of the most prestigious state-level competitive exams, recruiting candidates for top administrative posts in Telangana. (ANI)

