Suryapet (Telangana) [India], May 22 (ANI): In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Suryapet Police in Telangana have started using drone cameras for patrolling and ensuring proper implementation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

To ensure proper vigilance, a Police siren has also been attached to the drones.

Suryapet police in an official statement said that they are policing at the doorsteps of people with the use of technology and assured the public of their full support.

"By this drone surveillance, we will see that people do not come outside of houses, shops will be shut down around the right time, the public does not assemble in groups, any form of nuisance is prevented, lockdown regulations being properly followed, anti-social activities be prevented and law and order in the area is properly maintained", informed the Suryapet Police.

Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19. The state government had earlier announced a 10-day lockdown starting from May 12.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 3,464 fresh Covid-19 cases with 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)

